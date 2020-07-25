Wiley dropped by management following anti-Semitic tweets: Report

UK grime veteran Wiley has been dropped by his management company, A-List Management, following a series of anti-Semitic tweets. The BBC reports:

Wiley, 41, known as the "godfather of grime", shared conspiracy theories and insulted Jewish people on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which together have more than 940,000 followers.

In one tweet he said: "I don't care about Hitler, I care about black people", and also compared the Jewish community to the Ku Klux Klan.

[...] In a tweet on Friday evening that is no longer visible, [Wiley's manager, John Woolf] initially said he was "talking to him privately". He also said that, having known Wiley for 12 years, he knows "he does not truly feel this way".

But on Twitter on Saturday morning he tweeted: "Following Wiley's antisemitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism."

[...] Wiley later claimed in a video posted on Instagram that he had "cut ties" with Mr Woolf - not the other way around.