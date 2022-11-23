Wilko Johnson (Dr. Feelgood, Game of Thrones), dead at 75

Wilko Johnson, guitarist and founding member of British rock greats Dr. Feelgood, died Monday at his home home in Westcliff On Sea. He was 75. The sad news came via his official social media channels: "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."

A true iconoclast, Wilko Johnson played and looked like no one else, and the unique fingerpicking style he developed in Dr. Feelgood that allowed him to play lead and rhythm guitar at the same time proved influential beyond the band's pub rock circuit, especially on the nascent punk and post-punk scene. Andy Gill of Gang of Four, in particular, has said Gang of Four would not have sounded like they do without Dr. Feelgood, and Blondie's Chris Stein wrote today, "I frequently remind people how Dr Feelgood was an influence on the early New York and CBGBs music scene."

Wilko also spent time in Ian Dury and The Blockheads, Roger Daltrey's band, and led The Wilko Johnson Band till his death.

In 2013, Johnson was diagnosed with late stage pancreatic cancer and given less than a year to live, and went on a farewell tour, but underwent a life-saving operation in 2014 that had him cancer free. Around the same time, filmmaker Julien Temple began following him and released fantastic documentary The Ecstasy of Wilko Johnson in 2015. You can watch that below. Temple also made 2009 Dr Feelgood documentary Oil City Confidential which is also great.

In addition to his work as a musician, Wilko Johnson also did some acting and played executioner Ser Ilyn Payne on Game of Thrones.

Many musicians have been paying tribute to Wilko since news of his death broke and you can read ones from Jimmy Page, Blondie's Chris Stein, Billy Bragg, The Stranglers, Sleaford Mods, Blur's Graham Coxon, Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos, and more, below.

Rest in peace, Wilko. You were one of a kind.