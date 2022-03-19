Will Butler left Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire just announced their new album WE and put out the great comeback single "The Lightning, I, II," and they've been in the midst of playing some surprise intimate shows, and now longtime member Will Butler (brother of frontman Win Butler) has announced that he's left the band after nearly 20 years. Writing on Twitter, he said:

Hi friends—

I’ve left Arcade Fire.

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.

I’m working on a new record; booking some shows this summer. I’m working on music for a David Adjmi play (which is so good). A few other projects percolating.

[...] Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years.

The band are still my friends and family.