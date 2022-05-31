Will Butler shares new single, announces North American tour w/ River L. Ramirez

Will Butler, who is no longer in Arcade Fire, has just shared a new two-track single. The a-side is the simmering, twilight-lit "A Stranger's House" which comes with a video Will also directed that his him having a conversation with seemingly no-one at a restaurant, recounting a story of a memorable trip to Italy. The b-side is a hazy rock song, "Nearer to Thee." The single's out now digitally via Merge and you can listen and watch the video below.

In addition to the new single, Will has also announced a short, full-band East Coast tour with comedian, actor and artist River L Ramirez, including stops in Cambridge, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, NYC, DC and Philadelphia. The NYC stop is at Brooklyn Made on August 10 and tickets for all dates are on sale Friday, June 3 at 10 AM Eastern. Check out dates below.

attachment-will-butler-tour loading...

Will Butler - 2022 Tour Dates

Aug 11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Aug 12 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

Aug 13 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Aug 14 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Aug 19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Aug 20 Washington, DC – DC9

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s