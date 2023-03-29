Will Butler teams with Sister Squares for new single “Willows” (listen)

Former Arcade Fire member Will Butler has shared new song "Willows," which which is officially credited to Will and Sister Squares (Sara Dobbs, Julie Shore, Jenny Shore, Miles Francis), a band who have toured with him since 2015 but are now full-on collaborators. The song, co-written by the band and co-produced by Francis, has a dusty heartland rock vibe, flecked with synths. Listen below.

“‘Willows’ is about leaving the past in the past,” says Butler. “Nostalgia is sweet, but it's a poison. The scene of the song is someone driving off into the wilderness to meet an old woman—one of the Fates, like in a folk tale. And maybe he wants to be young again, or wants things back the way they used to be. And she says: Anything can happen, for a price.”

No word on whether a new album will be announced any time soon, but Will + Sister Squares will be on tour in Europe and the UK this fall. Those dates are listed below.

Speaking of leaving, Will exited Arcade fire last year not long before things got very messy for the band, with accusations of sexual misconduct against his brother, Will, from five people.