Will Forte bringing ‘MacGruber’ series to NBC’s Peacock streaming service

Get ready for more getting in and out of sticky situations, and life-saving inventions made out of household materials. Will Forte is spinning his '00s-era SNL character "MacGruber" into a series for NBC's new streaming app, Peacock, reports Deadline. More specifically, Deadline notes that the show will be based off the 2010 MacGruber movie (remember that?) that co-starred Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, both of whom are reportedly in talks to reprise their roles for the show.

UPDATE: Will Forte has just shared a teaser for the MacGruber series. "Spread the word, you friggin turds," MacGruber advises. Watch that below and look for the series in 2021.

MacGruber, of course, was a satire of MacGyver, the '80s/'90s ABC series about an action hero who used his brains, not guns, which itself got rebooted 2016 with Lucas Till taking over the lead role Richard Dean Anderson played in the original. The SNL sketches all had MacGruber and friends trying to diffuse a bomb which invariably went off as he took too long explaining his plan. The 2010 film had a retired MacGruber pulled back into action to defeat his arch-enemy Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer).

Here's the log-line for the new show:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must race against time to defeat the forces of evil – only to find that evil… may be lurking within

Forte, who spent a good chunk of the 2010s with FOX comedy The Last Man on Earth, is set to write the pilot with John Solomon and it will be directed by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone (that's the original team behind the MacGruber movie). SNL domo Lorne Michaels is among the show's producers.

Peacock has a few of reboots in the works, including Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell.

Watch a few original MacGruber SNL sketches and the trailer for the movie, below.