Will Haven announce new album, ‘VII,’ share “5 Of Fire” music video

Sacramento alt-metal veterans Will Haven have announced a new LP, VII, coming on July 7 via Minus Head Records (pre-order). The band shared lead single "5 Of Fire" last week, and now they've unveiled a psychedelic music video to go with it. “‘5 Of Fire’ is to me the blueprint for this record; it's heavy, chaotic, with different moods and tempo changes,” shares guitarist Jeff Irwin. “We wanted to challenge ourselves by writing live in real time, and this song was the one to set that off. I love how it came out and I find myself going back and listening to it over and over again. I still find something new every time I listen.” The album also features 2022 single "Wings Of Mariposa." Check out both songs below.

As the title implies, VII is Will Haven's seventh full-length album, and their first since 2018's Muerte. It was recorded at Pus Cavern Studios in Sacramento. Will Haven produced and mixed the LP alongside Joe Johnston, who engineered as well. It was mastered by Alan Douches. On the new album, Jeff continues:

We began working on songs right before Covid hit, so we spent those years just messing around with ideas, riffs, and arrangements. The creation of this record was a bit of a process, but it gave us an escape from everything else going on in the world. To this day, I am still trying to wrap my head around this record. It's heavy, chaotic, mellow, beautiful, and dark. It's more of an art piece than your normal standard songs, and that's exactly what we wanted. I love hearing it in its entirety and am looking forward to performing all of the songs. It's even more of a journey when you hear it live.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for VII below.

Will Haven also announced a hometown album release show on July 7 at Harlow's in Sacramento. They're set to appear at this year's edition of Furnace Fest as well.

Will Haven, VII loading...

VII Tracklisting

1. Luna

2. 5 Of Fire

3. For All Future Time

4. Evolution Of A Man

5. Paloma’s Blessing

6. Wings Of Mariposa

7. Diablito

8. No Stars To Guide Me

9. Feeding The Soil

10. La Ultima Nota