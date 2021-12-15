Will Hoge touring with Thursday’s Geoff Rickly; Cursive touring with No Devotion

Alt-country veteran Will Hoge has announced a 2022 tour, part of which will be opened by Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly. It also includes dates with Meaghan Farrell and Liz Longley.

The dates with Geoff includes NYC's Hill Country on April 1 (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Thursday also have tons of tour dates coming up, including holiday shows this month with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm, which include a home state NJ show on December 30 at Starland Ballroom. Thursday will be joined by special guests Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason) and Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria) during their set, and tickets are apparently running low.

Thursday are also going on a massive 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast, including NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on January 29 (tickets).

Cursive also just announced that they'll play some headlining shows during and after the tour with Thursday, including some shows with Geoff Rickly's other band No Devotion. All dates are listed below.

Read about Thursday's Full Collapse and the Appleseed Cast's Low Level Owl in our list of the 20 best emo albums of 2001.

Thursday -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm

12/27 Reading, PA Reverb

12/28 Worcester, MA Palladium

12/29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

12/30 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast

01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues

01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club

01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall

01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology

01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

01/27 Portland, ME – Aura

01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

02/05 Denver, CO – Summit

02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory

02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile

02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory

02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland

02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall

02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house

02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

Cursive -- 2022 Tour Headlining Dates

Jan-5 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

Jan-13 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

Jan-18 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

Jan-25 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *^

Jan-30 Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *^

Jan-31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe *^

Feb-1 Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview *^

Feb-2 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s ^

Feb-4 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %

Feb-16 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

Feb-20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #*

Feb-21 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #*

Feb-23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #*

Feb-25 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

Feb-26 Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend #

w/ The Appleseed Cast *

w/ No Devotion #

w/ Nate Bergman ^

w/ Criteria %