Will Hoge touring with Thursday’s Geoff Rickly; Cursive touring with No Devotion
Alt-country veteran Will Hoge has announced a 2022 tour, part of which will be opened by Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly. It also includes dates with Meaghan Farrell and Liz Longley.
The dates with Geoff includes NYC's Hill Country on April 1 (tickets). All dates are listed on the tour poster below.
Thursday also have tons of tour dates coming up, including holiday shows this month with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm, which include a home state NJ show on December 30 at Starland Ballroom. Thursday will be joined by special guests Norman Brannon (Texas Is The Reason) and Travis Stever (Coheed & Cambria) during their set, and tickets are apparently running low.
Thursday are also going on a massive 2022 tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast, including NYC's Irving Plaza on January 26 (tickets) and Long Island's Paramount on January 29 (tickets).
Cursive also just announced that they'll play some headlining shows during and after the tour with Thursday, including some shows with Geoff Rickly's other band No Devotion. All dates are listed below.
Read about Thursday's Full Collapse and the Appleseed Cast's Low Level Owl in our list of the 20 best emo albums of 2001.
Thursday -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
with Laura Jane Grace and Vein.fm
12/27 Reading, PA Reverb
12/28 Worcester, MA Palladium
12/29 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
12/30 Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast
01/06 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
01/07 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
01/08 Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall
01/09 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01/11 Ft Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
01/12 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
01/14 Houston, TX – Scout Bar
01/15 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
01/16 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
01/17 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
01/19 Detroit, MI – El Club
01/20 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
01/21 Youngstown, OH – Packard Music Hall
01/22 Rochester, NY – Anthology
01/24 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
01/26 New York City, NY – Irving Plaza
01/27 Portland, ME – Aura
01/28 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
01/29 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
02/05 Denver, CO – Summit
02/06 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
02/07 Boise, ID – Knikng Factory
02/09 Seattle, WA – the Crocodile
02/10 Spokane, WA – Knitting factory
02/11 Portland, OR – Roseland
02/12 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
02/14 San Francisco, CA – August Hall
02/15 Pomona, CA – The Glass house
02/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
02/18 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
02/19 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
Cursive -- 2022 Tour Headlining Dates
Jan-5 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *
Jan-13 Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *
Jan-18 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
Jan-25 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *^
Jan-30 Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *^
Jan-31 Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe *^
Feb-1 Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview *^
Feb-2 Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s ^
Feb-4 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room %
Feb-16 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
Feb-20 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #*
Feb-21 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #*
Feb-23 Austin, TX @ Mohawk #*
Feb-25 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #
Feb-26 Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend #
w/ The Appleseed Cast *
w/ No Devotion #
w/ Nate Bergman ^
w/ Criteria %