Will Yip adds new raffle to AAPI fundraiser w/ items from Thursday, mewithoutYou, Kid Dynamite, more

Will Yip recently launched a massive fundraiser raffle to support the Asian American & Pacific Islander Community Fund, and after already raising over $79,000, Will added a new raffle with prizes from Thursday, mewithoutYou, Quicksand/Deftones, Gorilla Biscuits, Kid Dynamite, Balance & Composure, The Wonder Years, Ceremony, Integrity, The Starting Line, Gleemer, No Sleep Records, SideOneDummy, Ernie Ball, Vans, and more. That includes mewithoutYou test pressings, a cymbal used by Thursday and signed by the band and their friends, a signed Deftones tour poster, a personal collection of rare items from Walter Schreifels, Kid Dynamite's 1998 demo cassette (their first ever release), rare Ceremony vinyl variants, a Title Fight test pressing of Shed, and more.

Will says:

The support we’ve received for our AAPI Community fundraiser has been overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. After the initial launch of the fundraiser, I connected with so many incredible people that wanted to help the cause so we’re adding a stacked NEW 4th RAFFLE to the fundraiser!! (aapifundraffle.com)Thank you to everyone contributing. Means the world to me that were standing together. Let’s keep the energy going and support the AAPI Community. [...] Thanks for the continued support for such an important cause. Most importantly, we have to keep each other safe, stand up for one another and continue to keep the conversations going!

Previously announced prize packages include items from Circa Survive, Turnstile, Tigers Jaw, Nothing, Caspian, Defeater, Triple Crown Records, Relapse Records, Hopeless Records, Title Fight, Code Orange, Citizen, Mannequin Pussy, Roadrunner Records, Rise Records, Fearless Records, Closed Casket Activities, The Bouncing Souls, La Dispute, Turnover, The Menzingers, Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, Epitaph Records, Run For Cover, Pure Noise, Secretly Group, and more.

Enter the raffle HERE. Entries close at April 8 at 12 AM. More info on the new raffle below.

Commenting on the raffle, Thursday's Geoff Rickly wrote: