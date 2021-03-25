Will Yip launches fundraiser raffle benefiting AAPI / Stop Asian Hate

Producer and engineer Will Yip has launched a massive fundraiser raffle to support the Asian American & Pacific Islander Community Fund. There will be three Grand Prize winners who'll get virtual Q&As with Yip, as well as merch from Fender and Vans and rare items from artists including Circa Survive, Code Orange, Title Fight, The Bouncing Souls, Japanese Breakfast, The Menzingers, Anthony Green, La Dispute, Turnstile, Tigers Jaw, Citizen, Nothing, and Bartees Strange, record labels Epitaph, Triple Crown, Relapse, Secretly Group, Roadrunner, and more. Head here to enter the raffle, and check out the three Grand Prizes.

"The growing racism and violence against Asians in America have been horrific," Will said in a statement. "It's been even more apparent as of late. We need to come together and stand up for one another and keep each other safe. I'm very grateful for the community of artists, instrument makers, record labels, and brands who stand with me in fighting for the rights of AAPI." Will also wrote a much longer statement that he shared on Twitter, writing in part, ""Hate and racism not only oppresses one group of people, but it oppresses our collective evolution as humanity. We need to grow. Minorities of all types in America are actually the ones who make your food, make your clothes, make your music, play your sports, we ARE your real American culture. We need to stand together, we need to help each other despite race, gender, or sexual orientation." You can read that below.

In addition to the raffle, there are three separate eBay auctions featuring: Jay Weinberg Hand-Painted, Used & Signed SJC Custom Snare Drum (bid here); Fender X Nothing Band Collaboration Stratocaster Guitar, one of only four made (bid here); and Will Yip's Blackwood Drum Co 3 Piece Custom Maple Stave Drum Kit Set (bid here).

Bruce Lee Band also released a song benefitting stopaapihate.org today.