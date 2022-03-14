William Basinski and Janek Schaefer announce new album “ . . . on reflection “

William Basinski and Janek Schaefer have announced a new collaborative album, “ . . . on reflection," which will be out April 29 via Temporary Residence Limited. They have been working on it for eight years between NYC and London, using unreleased works from their respective archives. The album is dedicated to the late Harold Budd.

You can check out ". . . on reflection (one)," which sets tranquil piano against atmospheric soundscapes, now. The video for it is the opening sequence from James Elaine & William Basinski's upcoming feature film Iceland Celeste. Watch that below.

William Basinski will be on tour later this year, including a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on September 18. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. . . . on reflection (one)

2. . . . on reflection (two)

3. . . . on reflection (three)

4. . . . on reflection (four)

5. . . . on reflection (five)

William Basinski -- 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 27 Gray Area - Noise Pop, San Francisco, CA

May 13 Hi Dive, Denver, CO

May 14 Texas Theatre, Dallas, TX

May 15 Oblivion Access Festival, Austin, TX

Jul 9 Venue TBD, Los Angeles, CA

Sep 17 Epsilon Series, Brattleboro, VT

Sep 18 Le Poisson Rouge, NYC

Sep 28 Deep Blue, Vancouver, BC

Sep 29 Fremont Abbey, Seattle, WA

Oct 4 The Cedar Cultural Centre, Minneapolis, MN

Oct 5 Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

Oct 6, Old Capitol Senate Chambers, Iowa City, IA

Oct 8, The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

Oct 9, Crosstown Arts, Memphis, TN