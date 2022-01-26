William Basinski announces 2022 tour

Ambient legend William Basinski has announced a 2022 tour surrounding his appearances at Noise Pop, Treefort, and Oblivion Access, including stops in Denver, Dallas, LA, NYC, Seattle, Chicago, and more.

The NYC show is September 18 at Le Poisson Rouge (tickets). The whole tour goes on sale Friday (1/28) at noon Eastern and all dates are listed below.

Basinski's latest album is 2020's Lamentations. Stream it here:

William Basinski -- 2022 Tour Dates

Feb 27 Gray Area - Noise Pop, San Francisco, CA

May 13 Hi Dive, Denver, CO

May 14 Texas Theatre, Dallas, TX

May 15 Oblivion Access Festival, Austin, TX

Jul 9 Venue TBD, Los Angeles, CA

Sep 17 Epsilon Series, Brattleboro, VT

Sep 18 Le Poisson Rouge, New York, NY

Sep 28 Deep Blue, Vancouver, BC

Sep 29 Fremont Abbey, Seattle, WA

Oct 4 The Cedar Cultural Centre, Minneapolis, MN

Oct 5 Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL

Oct 6, Old Capitol Senate Chambers, Iowa City, IA

Oct 8, The Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS

Oct 9, Crosstown Arts, Memphis, TN