William Basinski announces new album, shares “O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow”

Composer and tape loop wizard William Basinski has announced new album Lamentations which will be out November 13 via Temporary Residence, LTD. The label calls it his "most mournful work" since The Disintegration Loops, and it was constructed from archives dating back over 40 years. You can get a taste now via the typically gorgeous "O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow" below.

William Basinki also recently released To Feel Embraced, with Sparkle Division, his duo with Preston Wendel.

TRACKLIST

1. For Whom The Bell Tolls

2. The Wheel of Fortune

3. Paradise Lost

4. Tear Vial

5. O, My Daughter, O, My Sorrow

6. Passio

7. Punch and Judy

8. Silent Spring

9. Transfiguration

10. All These Too, I, I Love

11. Please, This Shit Has Got To Stop

12. Fin