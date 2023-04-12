William Basinski announces “The Last Symphony” shows

Ambient legend William Basinski has announced the "Last Symphony Tour," starting in late October with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn. According to the press release, "The universal theme of this tour is: 'This shit has got to stop!'"

The Brooklyn show is with Claire Rousay and LEYA, on December 14 at Pioneer Works. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at noon.

Basinski released ...on reflection in collaboration with Janek Schaefer in 2022, and his last solo work was 2020's Lamentations.

William Basinski 2023 tour loading...

William Basinski -- 2023 Tour Dates

10/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

12/9 Los Angeles, CA @ The Welters

12/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works