Robin Guthrie, 0PN, William Basinski & more pay tribute to Harold Budd

Ambient composer Harold Budd died last night at age 84. His dreamy minimal style, both in his own works as well as in collaborations with Brian Eno, Cocteau Twins' Robin Guthrie and others, has been highly influential, touching classical, jazz, pop, dance music, film, television and beyond. There has been an outpouring of tributes to Budd on social media, including Guthrie, who wrote, "A lot to digest. Shared a lot with Harold since we were young, since he was sick, shared a lot with harold for the last 35 years, period. Feeling empty, shattered lost and unprepared for this, as do my wife Florence and girls Violette and Lucy Belle. All my best to Elise, Terrance, Hugo and all the family. His last words to me were 'adios amigo'... They always were.. He left a very large 'harold budd' shaped hole whichever way we turn."

Other artists who've paid tribute include William Basinski, Oneohtrix Point Never, How to Dress Well, Jah Wobble, Ryley Walker, filmmaker and musician Mark Duplass, Matmos' Drew Daniel, Scanner, Loscil, Anton Newcombe, NYC venue Issue Project Room, and more.

Read those below.