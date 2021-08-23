William Basinski postpones fall tour; 9/11 ‘Disintegration Loops’ NYC show still on

Composer William Basinski has postponed his fall tour, citing "increasing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19." He writes, "Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding during this extraordinary time. Please stay safe and sane!"

While his tour is canceled, the 9/11 concert in NYC featuring the 20th anniversary performance of his album The Disintegration Loops by the American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME) will still happen at Riverside Church. The performance, presented by Ambient Church, was originally supposed to feature Basinski as a special guest, but he will no longer be appearing. "I won't be able to be there but the music is in genius NY hands and hearts," Basinki wrote on Twitter. "I'm disappointed I won't be able to hear it."

Curated by Brian Sweeny, the Disintegration Loops performance also features immersive, architecturally-mapped projections. The first two rounds of tickets sold out, but you can join the waitlist for when more become available.

William Basinski's tour included a stop at festival Basilica Soundscape which has been canceled due to Covid.