William Basinski touring this fall, performing ‘Disintegration Loops’ in NYC on 9/11

Composer and tape loop artist William Basinski will be on tour this fall, including appearances at Boise's Treefort Music Festival, Miami's III Points and Hudson, NY's Basilica Soundscape, and headlining shows in Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Iowa City, Chicago, Memphis and more. Midwest shows are with Faten Kanaan and all dates are listed below.

His tour starts in NYC with what will surely be a very special show, performing his now iconic 9/11 elegy The Disintegration Loops at Riverside Church on September 11. Presented by Ambient Church, the 20th anniversary performance is with the American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME) and will feature immersive, architecturally mapped projections. Tickets for that show are on sale now, while most newly announced dates go on sale Friday, July 16 at noon Eastern.

The Disintegration Loops, which features two tape loops recorded as they deteriorate and fade, were finished the morning of the 9/11 attacks and the album's artwork features video stills shot during the last hour of daylight from Basinski's Brooklyn rooftop. David Wexler's documentary about The Disintegration Loops premiered at this year's SXSW online film festival. and you can watch the trailer, and listen to the album, below.

WILLIAM BASINSKI - 2021 TOUR DATES

Sept 11 Riverside Church (Ambient Church with American Contemporary Music Ensemble), New York, NY

Sept 13 Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Sept 17-19 Basilica Soundscape, Hudson, NY

Sept 23 Holocene, Portland, OR

Sept 24 Deep Blue, Vancouver, BC

Sept 25 Fremont Abbey, Seattle, WA

Sept 26 Treefort Music Festival, Boise, ID

Oct 5 The Cedar, Minneapolis, MN*

Oct 6 Empty Bottle, Chicago, IL*

Oct 7 Old Capitol Senate Chambers - University of Iowa, Iowa, IA*

Oct 8 Bottleneck, Lawrence, KS*

Oct 10 Crosstown Arts, Memphis, TN

Oct 22-23 iii Points, Miami, FL

*Faten Kanaan Supports