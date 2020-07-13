William Basinski’s new group Sparkle Division prep debut LP (stream 3 songs)

Disintegration Loops composer William Basinski has formed Sparkle Division with Preston Wendel. The duo began after Wendel, who was Basinski's studio assistant, played the composer some of his own work and they then decided to create together. Sparkle Division are about as far away from the The Disintegration Loops as you can imagine, making loungy, jazzy pop that recalls '60s spy themes and '90s electronica.

The duo will release their debut album, To Feel Embraced, on July 24 via Temporary Residence and it features appearances by the late Henry Grimes, the late Leonora Russo (aka the "Queen of Williamsburg," who is also featured on the album cover), and UK vocalist Xeli Grana.

Sparkle Division just shared new single "To the Stars, Major Tom," one of the more ambient tracks on the album, which features skittering percussion alongside ethereal vocals and sax. You can listen to that, and a couple other songs off the album, below.

To Feel Embraced tracklist:

1. You Go Girl!

2. You Ain't Takin' My Man

3. For Gato

4. Oh Henry!

5. To the Stars, Major Tom

6. Oh No You Did Not!

7. To Feel

8. To Feel Embraced

9. Slappin' Yo Face

10. Mmmmkayy I'm Goin' Out Now and I Don't Want Any Trouble From You!

11. Queenie Got Her Blues

12. Sparkle On Sad Sister Mother Queen

13. No Exit