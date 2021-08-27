William Shatner announces new LP ft. John Lurie, Joan as Policewoman, Joe Jonas, more

The inimitable William Shatner has announced a new album, titled Bill, which will be out on September 24 via Joe Jonas’ new label Let’s Get It! Records through Republic Records. Joe is on the album, too, as part of a diverse group of collaborators including John Lurie, Brad Paisley, Joe Walsh, Joan as Policewoman, Robert Randolph, Dave Koz, and more.

Like a lot of records coming out currently, Bill was a product of the pandemic. "Through a series of phone calls, texts, and emails, music and words flew back and forth across the country," says Shatner. "The [Covid-19] crisis created an urgency and quickly unleashed a candor between us that allowed us to peel back layers that sat on the surface of a subject to reveal the depth of truth buried underneath. What better time to contemplate life’s biggest questions than during a global pandemic? Some songs touched on painful or beautiful moments, while others turned into elliptical philosophical explorations about the very nature of existence and death.”

"BILL blends long-form autobiographical poetry and prose, music, spoken word performance art, and philosophical exploration," he continues. "Toggling between passion and despair, reflection and yearning, this collection explores my life journey during a pivotal and chilling moment of history." All, of course, in William Shatner's signature dramatic style, that goes all the way back to 1968's The Transformed Man.

You can check out two tracks from the album now: "Clouds of Guilt," featuring Joe Jonas, and "So Far from the Moon," featuring Brad Paisley. Listen below.

BILL TRACKLIST:

“I Ride”

“Made In The Shade” feat. Joe Walsh

“Clouds of Guilt” feat. Joe Jonas

“So Far From the Moon” feat. Brad Paisley

“Love, Death, and Horses”

“Just Forgive” feat. Robert Randolph

“Loneliness” feat. John Lurie

“Thunder and Fire” feat. Joan as Police Woman

“The Bridge” feat. Dan Miller

“Black Horse”

“Masks” feat. Dave Koz

“Monday Night in London”

“Toughie” feat. Robert Randolph

“What Do We Know”