William Tyler cancels a week of shows after testing positive for COVID

As you've probably seen, "breakthrough" COVID infections in fully vaccinated people have been in the news a lot lately as the Delta variant accounts for a larger and larger percentage of COVID cases in the country. We're beginning to see what kind of effect that will have on live music's recent return. Fontaines DC and Alfie Templeman both dropped out of Latitude Festival after testing positive for coronavirus, and now William Tyler says he too tested positive, and will be cancelling all his shows for the next week.

Tyler started his tour with Steve Gunn on Thursday night (7/22) at Bell House in Brooklyn, where audience members were required to provide proof of vaccination to attend.

Feel better, William, and stay tuned for updates.