Willie Nelson announces 2021 Outlaw Music Fest tour w/ Sturgill Simpson, Lucinda Williams & more

Willie Nelson has been hosting the Outlaw Music Festival tour for the last few years and after taking 2020 off for obvious reasons, he's bringing it back this year to outdoor amphitheaters all over the U.S. Joining him at various points along the way are Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Avett Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Gov't Mule, Ida Mae, Kathleen Edwards, Yola and Ryan Bingham.

The tour begins in Willie's hometown of Austin, TX on August 22 and includes shows in Philly, Saratoga (NY), Virginia Beach, Raleigh, Charlotte, the DC-area, Phoenix, Ivine, CA's Five Point Amphitheatre on 10/16, San Diego and more.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public this Thursday, May 27 at 10 AM local time, with presales starting Tuesday (5/27) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Willie, who just turned 88 in April, released an album of Frank Sinatra covers earlier this year and, more recently, a collab single with Michael McDonald and Los Lobos' David Hidalgo.

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour - 2021 Dates

8/22 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre (with Chris Stapleton, Ryan Bingham, & Yola)

9/10 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/12 – Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/17 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion (with Sturgill Simpson, Gov’t Mule, & Margo Price)

9/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, & Kathleen Edwards)

9/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Sturgill Simpson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, & Kathleen Edwards)

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)

10/16 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (with the Avett Brothers & Ida Mae)

10/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)

10/24 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota, Amphitheatre (with the Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, & Ida Mae)