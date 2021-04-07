Willie Nelson announces Luck Summit virtual cannabis convention

Just a few days ago, country icon and longtime weed champion Willie Nelson sent a letter to President Biden and Congress asking for 4/20 to be made a national holiday -- specifically, he asked that the nine days from April 20 and April 29 (Willie's birthday) be known as "The High Holidays." (You can sign the petition here) He's not waiting to hear from Washington, though, and he and his Luck Ranch have just announced their first-ever cannabis convention, Luck Summit: Planting the Seed, that will run virtually from 4/26 - 4/29.

The multi-day virtual summit will be hosted by Nathaniel Rateliff, it "seeks to destigmatize, educate, and promote cannabis culture in an informative and entertaining way." Across the four days, cannabis advocates will discuss the plant from a political, ethical, economic, wellness, community, industry and science point of view, plus musical collaborations, comedy sketches, cooking demonstrations, health-focused activities, and more.

“I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug," says Willie. "Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”

To attend the Luck Summit, you can register here -- tickets are donation based and benefit HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project.

In other news, Willie and Karen O's collaborative cover of Queen & David Bowie's "Under Pressure" is getting released as Record Store Day 7".