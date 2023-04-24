Willie Nelson adds more dates to 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour, NYC w/ Bobby Weir included
The 2023 edition of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour begins in June, and he's added a bunch more dates, expanding the run into October. The additions include Raleigh, NC; Bridgeport, CT; Tampa, FL; Huntsville, AL, NYC; and more. See updated dates below.
The NYC stop is on September 17 at Forest Hills Stadium, and Willie will be joined by The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolf Pack, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, and Particle Kid for that show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM eastern, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM.
The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour also includes a NYC-area show at Holmdel, NJ on August 6 at PNC Bank Arts Center with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid; and a Bethel, NY show on July 29 at Bethel Center for the Arts with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid.
WILLIE NELSON's OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24, 2023
East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25, 2023
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, June 30, 2023
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28, 2023
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 4, 2023
Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 11, 2023
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Friday, September 8, 2023
Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
More TBA
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
More TBA
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
Friday, September 15, 2023
Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Los Lobos
Particle Kid
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
Particle Kid
Friday, September 22, 2023
Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
The String Cheese Incident
Particle Kid
Friday, October 6, 2023
West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov't Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov't Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Gov't Mule
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Particle Kid
Friday, October 13, 2023
Brandon, MS - The Brandon Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Elizabeth Cook
Particle Kid