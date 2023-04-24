Willie Nelson adds more dates to 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour, NYC w/ Bobby Weir included

The 2023 edition of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour begins in June, and he's added a bunch more dates, expanding the run into October. The additions include Raleigh, NC; Bridgeport, CT; Tampa, FL; Huntsville, AL, NYC; and more. See updated dates below.

The NYC stop is on September 17 at Forest Hills Stadium, and Willie will be joined by The Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolf Pack, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, and Particle Kid for that show. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10 AM eastern, with an artist presale starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 AM.

The 2023 Outlaw Music Festival tour also includes a NYC-area show at Holmdel, NJ on August 6 at PNC Bank Arts Center with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid; and a Bethel, NY show on July 29 at Bethel Center for the Arts with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid.

WILLIE NELSON's OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24, 2023

East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25, 2023

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, June 30, 2023

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28, 2023

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 4, 2023

Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 11, 2023

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Friday, September 8, 2023

Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

More TBA

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

More TBA

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

Friday, September 15, 2023

Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Los Lobos

Particle Kid

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

Particle Kid

Friday, September 22, 2023

Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack

The String Cheese Incident

Particle Kid

Friday, October 6, 2023

West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Sunday, October 8, 2023

Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Gov't Mule

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Particle Kid

Friday, October 13, 2023

Brandon, MS - The Brandon Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

Elizabeth Cook

Particle Kid