Willie Nelson, Diplo, Jermaine Dupri & others set for virtual Joe Biden fundraisers

Willie Nelson is performing at a virtual benefit for Joe Biden 's presidential campaign. Happening today (Monday, 6/29), the "Texas Virtual Event" streams at 5:15 PM ET , and a donation to the campaign lets you watch. (Donations start at $250.) Robert Earl Keen will also perform, and Julian Castro, Beto O’Rourke, and Cecile Richards are also set to appear.

Meanwhile, Senator Kamala Harris, whose name has come up as a possible Vice President pick for Biden, is organizing a Biden fundraiser of her own. The "dance party and conversation with our nation’s top DJ" happens on July 9 at 7 PM ET, and features Beverly Bond, Diplo, DJ Cassidy, D-Nice, Hannah Bronfman, and Jermaine Dupri. You'll have to donate to the campaign to attend, but prices are not quite as steep as the Texas Virtual Event; a donation of $25 will get you access.