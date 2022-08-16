Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert & more contribute to Billy Joe Shaver tribute LP

Outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver died in 2020 and now many of his contemporaries and artists he inspired have contributed tracks to a new tribute album, Live Forever, that will be out November 11 via New West. The roster who have recorded covers include Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Miranda Lambert, Rodney Crowell, Margo Price, Steve Earle, George Strait, Ryan Bingham & Nikki Lane, Nathaniel Rateliff, Edie Brickell and more.

The album opens with a touching version of "Live Forever" by Willie Nelson, with harmony vocals from Lucinda Williams, and you can listen to that below. “He was just real," says Willie. "There wasn’t one phony drop of blood in him.”

Check out Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver's tracklist and artwork below.

live forever a tribute to Billy Joe Shaver loading...

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver

1. Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) - Live Forever

2. Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) - Ride Me Down Easy

3. Rodney Crowell - Old Five And Dimers Like Me

4. Miranda Lambert - I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)

5. Edie Brickell - I Couldn’t Be Me Without You

6. Nathaniel Rateliff - You Asked Me To

7. George Strait - Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me

8. Amanda Shires - Honky Tonk Heroes

9. Steve Earle - Ain’t No God In Mexico

10. Margo Price - Ragged Old Truck

11. Willie Nelson - Georgia On A Fast Train

12. Allison Russell - Tramp On Your Street