Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton & more playing virtual Farm Aid

Farm Aid held a virtual concert, At Home with Farm Aid, back in April, and now the festival has announced another virtual edition, this one to celebrate its 35th anniversary. It streams on Saturday, September 26 at 8 PM ET on Farm Aid's YouTube, AXS TV, and fans.com. Board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Dave Matthews are all set to perform, and so are Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Valerie June, the War and Treaty, Black Pumas, Jamey Johnson, Jon Batiste, Particle Kid, and Kelsey Waldon.

"This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet," Willie Nelson says. "Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they’re contributing to our well-being, beyond bringing us good food."

Check out pictures and videos from previous Farm Aids below.