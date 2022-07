Willie Nelson playing Central Park with Charley Crockett (BV presale)

Willie Nelson is currently on his Outlaw Music Fest tour, and while in the Northeast in September, he'll stop in NYC to play SummerStage in Central Park on 9/20, with Charley Crockett opening the show.

You can get tickets early for WIllie's SummerStage show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, July 28 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 29 at 10 AM.

The Outlaw Music Festival stops in Bethel, NY's Bethel Center for the Arts on 8/13 with ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty, and Camden, NJ's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on 9/23 with Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer. All dates are listed below.

WILLIE NELSON - 2022 TOUR DATES

Jul 29, 2022 - CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH OUTLAW FEST: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER w/ ZZ TOP, GOV’T MULE, LARKIN POE

Jul 30, 2022 - CINCINNATI, OH OUTLAW FEST: RIVERBEND MUSIC CENTER w/ ZZ TOP, GOV’T MULE, LARKIN POE

Jul 31, 2022 - BURGETTSTOWN, PA OUTLAW FEST: THE PAVILION AT STAR LAKE w/ ZZ TOP, GOV’T MULE, LARKIN POE

Aug 02, 2022 - ASHLAND, KY ASHLAND RIVERFRONT PARK

Aug 04, 2022 - CHICAGO, IL WINDY CITY SMOKEOUT

Aug 05, 2022 - COLUMBUS, OH OHIO STATE FAIR: CELESTE CENTER WITH NOAH GUTHRIE

Aug 06, 2022 - BETHLEHEM, PA MUSIKFEST: WIND CREEK STEEL STAGE

Aug 09, 2022 - CHARLOTTESVILLE, VATING PAVILION

Aug 12, 2022 - GILFORD, NH OUTLAW FEST: BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION w/ ZZ TOP, ZACH BRYAN, CHARLEY CROCKETT, THE WAR AND TREATY

Aug 13, 2022 - BETHEL, NY OUTLAW FEST: BETHEL WOODS CENTER w/ ZZ TOP, ZACH BRYAN, CHARLEY CROCKETT, THE WAR AND TREATY

Aug 14, 2022 - DARIEN CENTER, NY OUTLAW FEST: DARIEN LAKE AMPHITHEATER w/ ZZ TOP, ZACH BRYAN, CHARLEY CROCKETT, THE WAR AND TREATY

Aug 16, 2022 - SPRINGFIELD, IL ILLINOIS STATE FAIR WITH ELLE KING

Sep 09, 2022 - ALPHARETTA, GA OUTLAW FEST: AMERIS BANK AMPHITHEATRE w/ JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT, BILLY STRINGS, CHARLEY CROCKETT, LARKIN POE

Sep 10, 2022 - CHARLOTTE, NC OUTLAW FEST: PNC MUSIC PAVILION w/ NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, BILLY STRINGS, CHARLEY CROCKETT, LARKIN POE

Sep 11, 2022 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA OUTLAW FEST: VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER w/ NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 13, 2022 - BRIDGEPORT, CT OUTLAW FEST: HARTFORD HEALTHCARE AMPHITHEATER w/ BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 16, 2022 - MANSFIELD, MA OUTLAW FEST: XFINITY CENTER w/ THE AVETT BROTHERS, BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 17, 2022 - COLUMBIA, MD OUTLAW FEST: MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION THE AVETT BROTHERS, ZACH BRYAN, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 18, 2022 - SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY OUTLAW FEST: SARATOGA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER w/ THE AVETT BROTHERS, BILLY STRINGS, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Sep 20, 2022 - NYC: SUMMERSTAGE AT CENTRAL PARK w/ Charlie Crockett

Sep 23, 2022 - CAMDEN, NJ OUTLAW FEST: WATERFRONT MUSIC PAVILION w/ CHRIS STAPLETON, ZACH BRYAN, LARKIN POE, BRITTNEY SPENCER

Oct 14, 2022 - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA OUTLAW FEST: SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE w/ THE AVETT BROTHERS, BLACK PUMAS, LARKIN POE, PARTICLE KID

Oct 15, 2022 - WHEATLAND, CA OUTLAW FEST: TOYOTA AMPHITHEATRE w/ THE AVETT BROTHERS, BLACK PUMAS, LARKIN POE, PARTICLE KID

Oct 16, 2022 - IRVINE, CA OUTLAW FEST: FIVEPOINT AMPHITHEATRE w/ THE AVETT BROTHERS, BLACK PUMAS, LARKIN POE, PARTICLE KID