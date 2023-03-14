Willie Nelson plots 2023 Outlaw Music tour w/ Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kurt Vile, more
Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 edition of his Outlaw Music Festival tour, which this year will, depending on the date and city, have him out with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.
The tour currently kicks off June 23 in Somerset, WI and wraps up August 13 in Cincinnati, and includes stops at the site of the original Woodstock, Bethel Center for the Arts on July 29, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid, and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on August 6, with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid.
Tickets for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival are on presale now and go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Willie turns 90 on April 29 and there's a two-day celebration at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl with Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Leon Bridges, Bobby Weir, Chris Stapleton, and many more.
WILLIE NELSON's OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, June 23, 2023
Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Saturday, June 24, 2023
East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Sunday, June 25, 2023
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Trampled By Turtles
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Particle Kid
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Margo Price
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, June 30, 2023
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Flatland Cavalry
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 2, 2023
The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Whiskey Myers
Brittney Spencer
Particle Kid
More To Be Announced
Friday, July 28, 2023
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 4, 2023
Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Marcus King
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Friday, August 11, 2023
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Kathleen Edwards
Flatland Cavalry
Particle Kid
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Flatland Cavalry
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
John Fogerty
Gov't Mule
Kathleen Edwards
Particle Kid