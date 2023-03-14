Willie Nelson plots 2023 Outlaw Music tour w/ Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kurt Vile, more

Willie Nelson has announced the 2023 edition of his Outlaw Music Festival tour, which this year will, depending on the date and city, have him out with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Avett Brothers, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Whiskey Myers, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Margo Price, Trampled By Turtles, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, Kurt Vile And The Violators, Brittney Spencer, and Particle Kid.

The tour currently kicks off June 23 in Somerset, WI and wraps up August 13 in Cincinnati, and includes stops at the site of the original Woodstock, Bethel Center for the Arts on July 29, with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov't Mule, Kathleen Edwards, and Particle Kid, and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on August 6, with The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid.

Tickets for the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival are on presale now and go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Willie turns 90 on April 29 and there's a two-day celebration at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl with Neil Young, Sturgill Simpson, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Leon Bridges, Bobby Weir, Chris Stapleton, and many more.

WILLIE NELSON's OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:

Friday, June 23, 2023

Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Saturday, June 24, 2023

East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Sunday, June 25, 2023

St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Willie Nelson & Family

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Trampled By Turtles

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Particle Kid

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family

Margo Price

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, June 30, 2023

Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Flatland Cavalry

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 2, 2023

The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Whiskey Myers

Brittney Spencer

Particle Kid

More To Be Announced

Friday, July 28, 2023

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Kurt Vile and The Violators

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, July 29, 2023

Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 4, 2023

Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 6, 2023

Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Marcus King

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Friday, August 11, 2023

Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Kathleen Edwards

Flatland Cavalry

Particle Kid

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Flatland Cavalry

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Willie Nelson & Family

John Fogerty

Gov't Mule

Kathleen Edwards

Particle Kid