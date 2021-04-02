Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion petitioning to make 4/20 a national holiday

In news you just can't make up, the team behind Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion are behind a new petition to make 4/20 a national holiday. The announcement reads:

Ever feel like twenty-four hours isn’t enough time for your 4/20 celebration? Well, you’re in Luck. Team Luck is collecting signatures to petition the U.S government for the “High Holidays” to be nationally celebrated. Luck’s iteration of the High Holidays begins on 4/20, of course, and ends with a celebration of Willie Nelson's birthday, which falls on 4/29. This petition, while slightly in jest, aims to destigmatize cannabis usage and users, and to broaden the dialogue with Congress re: decriminalization and the many benefits of the Cannabis plant.

He said it best: Willie Nelson, the unofficial patron saint of weed, said, “I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. God put it here. If He put it here and He wants it to grow, what gives the government the right to say that God is wrong?”