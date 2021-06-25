WILLOW announces new album ft. Travis Barker & Avril Lavigne, shares “LIPSTICK”

We recently named WILLOW's (aka Willow Smith) Travis Barker collaborator "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" one of the 10 songs from the pop punk revival you need to know, and now WILLOW has announced her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, due July 16 via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation (pre-order) and featuring that song, a TBA collab with Avril Lavigne, and the new song "LIPSTICK." "I just wanted to let loose with this album. I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time," WILLOW said.

The song with Travis Barker was straight-up pop punk, but "LIPSTICK" is heavier, darker, and more of an alternative rock song, and WILLOW's great at this kind of thing too. Listen and watch the video below.