WILLOW announces new album ft. Travis Barker & Avril Lavigne, shares “LIPSTICK”

We recently named WILLOW's (aka Willow Smith) Travis Barker collaborator "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" one of the 10 songs from the pop punk revival you need to know, and now WILLOW has announced her new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, due July 16 via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation (pre-order) and featuring that song, a TBA collab with Avril Lavigne, and the new song "LIPSTICK." "I just wanted to let loose with this album. I wanted to have fun and be young and not be so existential and worrying all the time," WILLOW said.

The song with Travis Barker was straight-up pop punk, but "LIPSTICK" is heavier, darker, and more of an alternative rock song, and WILLOW's great at this kind of thing too. Listen and watch the video below.

Filed Under: Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, WILLOW, Willow Smith
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top