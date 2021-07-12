WILLOW details new LP ft. Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr & more

WILLOW, aka Willow Smith, is releasing a new album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, on Friday (7/16) via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. We already heard the Travis Barker-featuring "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l," which we named one of the 10 songs from the pop punk revival you need to know, as well as the heavier and darker "LIPSTICK." An Avril Lavigne collaboration hadn't surfaced yet, but now we know more details about that, and the rest of the album, as Willow has shared the tracklist. It includes "XTRA," featuring Tierra Whack; "¡BREAKOUT!," featuring Cherry Glazerr; "Come Home," featuring Ayla Tesler-Mabe; and "G R O W," which features both Avril and Travis Barker. See it in full below.

"I am going to be having a lot more features on this album," Willow told V Magazine last month."“On my previous albums, I was in the studio by myself a lot. It was a very insular process for this album. I wanted to open myself up a little bit more and not just be so anti-social in the studio."

Stream "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" and "LIPSTICK" below.

WILLOW - lately I feel EVERYTHING Tracklist

1. ​t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l (feat. Travis Barker)

2. FUCK You

3. Gaslight (feat. Travis Barker)

4. don’t SAVE ME

5. naïve

6. Lipstick

7. Come Home (feat. Ayla Tesler-Mabe)

8. 4ever

9. XTRA (feat. Tierra Whack)

10. G R O W (feat. Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker)

11. ¡BREAKOUT! (feat. Cherry Glazerr)