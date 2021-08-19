WILLOW doing 2021 headlining tour before opening for Billie Eilish

WILLOW recently announced that she'll open part of Billie Eilish's 2022 tour (including the two Madison Square Garden shows and the Prudential Center show), but you'll also be able to catch her headlining much smaller shows much sooner.

She just announced a run of late summer/early fall shows that kicks off at Santa Ana's Observatory on 9/14 and hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 11. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (8/20) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, WILLOW released her very good album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, which features Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and more. Read our review and pick it up on red vinyl.

WILLOW -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Sept 14 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

Sept 17 - Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Sept 18 - Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

Sept 19 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

Sept 21 - The Showbox at Market - Seattle, WA

Sept 22 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

Sept 23 - McDonald Theatre - Eugene, OR

Sept 26 - The Fonda - Los Angeles, CA

Sept 29 - Trees - Dallas, TX

Sept 30 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

Oct 03 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Oct 04 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

Oct 06 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 11 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

Oct 12 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 13 - Royale - Boston, MA

Oct 16 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

Oct 17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Oct 19 - Centerstage - Atlanta, GA

Feb 03 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA*

Feb 05 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

Feb 06 - Spectrum Music Center - Charlotte, NC*

Feb 08 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

Feb 09 - Capital One Arena - Washington D.C.*

Feb 10 - Bryce Jordan Center - University of PA*

Feb 12 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY*

Feb 13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

Feb 15 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC CANADA*

Feb 16 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON CANADA*

Feb 18 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

Feb 19 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

Feb 20 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

Feb 22 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ*

April 08 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA*

*supporting Billie Eilish