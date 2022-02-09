WILLOW drops off Billie Eilish tour, citing “production limitations”
WILLOW dropped off the first four dates of Billie Eilish's tour shortly before it began, and now she's unfortunately dropped off the entire tour. "Due to production limitations, I am unable to put on the show that I believe you all deserve," she tweeted. "Stay Safe, I love you all and I will see you soon!"
WILLOW was scheduled to open all four of Billie's NYC-area shows, which are scheduled for February 15 at UBS Arena, February 18 & 19 at MSG, and February 22 at Prudential Center. No replacement has been confirmed at the moment, but stay tuned. Tickets are still available.
Last year, WILLOW released lately I feel EVERYTHING, which we included on our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2021.