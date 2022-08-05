WILLOW preps new album ‘COPINGMECHANISM,’ shares “hover like a GODDESS”

WILLOW (Smith) has announced a followup to last year's lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne, Cherry Glazerr, and Tierra Whack and found WILLOW embracing pop punk, alt-rock, rap rock, and more. The new album is called COPINGMECHANISM, it's due September 23 via Roc Nation (pre-order), and it features her metallic recent single "maybe it's my fault" as well as the just-released "hover like a GODDESS." This one's an emo/pop punk banger with a dance-punk backbone that sounds straight out of the mid 2000s. Speaking about it, WILLOW says, "Every woman deserves to be worshipped. This song is an ode to the divine goddess within us all." Check out the new song and its video below.

WILLOW also has recent collaborations with YUNGBLUD, Camila Cabello, PinkPantheress, Siiickbrain, and Machine Gun Kelly, and she's also currently on tour with MGK. All dates are listed below.

WILLOW -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/4 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *

8/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

8/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

8/9 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *

8/10 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

8/11 -| Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

8/13 - Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium *

8/26 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival @ Bramham Park

8/28 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival @ Richfield Avenue

* with Machine Gun Kelly