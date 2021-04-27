Win $200 to the BV Record Store AND a limited edition José González LP

We launched an online store back in January selling vinyl, from limited edition variants to classics we love, as well as merch, toys, and collectibles. Now we're giving you a chance to go on a shopping spree in it, on us! To celebrate its opening, we've teamed up with our friends at DoNYC to give away a $200 credit to the BrooklynVegan store. Enter for a chance to win HERE.

The winner will also receive one of our latest exclusive records, José González's first album in six years, Local Valley. The BrooklynVegan variant is pressed to red vinyl and limited to 500 copies. If you aren't feeling lucky (or you just want to make sure you get your hands on a copy), you can pre-order it HERE (note: it ships in September, and it's also almost sold out).

If you need ideas on what to spend $200 on, we've been rounding up new, limited, and exclusive releases each week in our Vinyl for Sale posts -- the latest one includes records from Nirvana, Adolescents, Gorilla Biscuits, Jeff Rosenstock, Puscifer, and more. Read it HERE, and browse the whole store HERE.

Today we launched a semi-exclusive new HEALTH repress, along with a new Bad Brains reissue.

Enter the contest HERE.