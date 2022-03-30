Win 25 Beggars Group albums by identifying artists in mural by Parquet Courts’ A. Savage

The Beggars Group of labels -- 4AD, Matador Records, Rough Trade Records, XL Recordings and Young -- got Andrew Savage (A. Savage) of Parquet Courts to create, pre-Covid, a multi-wall mural in the company's London offices that pays tribute to some of the artists who have been part of it over the last five decades.

Martin Mills, who founded Beggars Banquet in 1973, said, “We had the idea of referencing our history in the decoration, and in Andrew we found we had not only a knowledgeable fan of our musical past, but also a great artist. We had a lot of fun digging through the files in the attic searching for memorabilia and references." You can watch a video about the mural with A. Savage below.

Beggars is holding a contest in conjunction with the mural where you can win 25 Beggars Group vinyl albums of your choice. You'll need to watch the video and identify as many of the artist/album references in the mural as you can. Beggars will then choose a winner at random from the top 10 entries in both the UK and the US.

The entry form is here and rules and regulations are here.