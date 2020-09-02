win a My Morning Jacket The Waterfall II Vinyl Bundle

My Morning Jacket released their long-awaited follow up to 2015's The Waterfall, The Waterfall II, on streaming services back in July, and now it's come out on physical media, too. It's available to order on CD and three different vinyl versions: a deluxe 180 gram vinyl LP in a gatefold foil jacket with zoetrope labels, a clear-colored wax LP, and a independent record store-exclusive "merlot-wave" colored LP.

In addition to the vinyl and CD, MMJ have new The Waterfall II merch for sale in their merch store, including a shirt, bandana and playing cards. These new items add to the growing selection of MMJ merch that includes mugs, socks, sweatpants, jigsaw puzzles, and even a grinder.

You can save some money by ordering multiple items with their The Waterfall II vinyl bundle that pairs a 140 gram clear vinyl LP with a t-shirt, bandana, and playing cards. It's available to order for $80, and we have a bundle to give away to a lucky winner! Enter for a chance to win below.

While coronavirus meant we couldn't celebrate the release of The Waterfall II by seeing one of MMJ's legendary live shows, they did give a killer performance of "Spinning My Wheels" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch that below.

