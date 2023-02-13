Win a pair of 4-day passes to Okeechobee &#8212; ODESZA, Turnstile, Lil Yachty, Big Boi &#038; much more

Win a pair of 4-day passes to Okeechobee — ODESZA, Turnstile, Lil Yachty, Big Boi & much more

Okeechobee, FL's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns for its 2023 edition on March 2-5, 2023. Excision (Thursday), ODESZA (Friday), Griz (Saturday), and Baby Keem (Sunday) headline, and the lineup also features Soul Clap and more on Thursday; Lil Yachty, Goose, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Mall Grab, Indigo De Souza, and more on Friday; Earth Wind & Fire, Local Natives, Big Boi, Princess Nokia, Jordana, and more on Saturday; and Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, Tkay Maidza, Nia Archives, and more on Sunday. Check out all the artists on the poster below.

Tickets are on sale now, and we have a pair of 4-day GA Portal Pair tickets to give away!
The tickets include:

  • Music and entertainment 24/7, with over 125 artists across 6 stages
  • GA Campground (4 nights) + showers
  • Complimentary water stations, bountiful food options, bars and concessions

Enter for your chance to win, and see the full lineup, below.

Okeechobee 2023

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

loading...
Filed Under: baby keem, Big Boi, Channel Tres, Earth Wind and Fire, Excision, Free Nationals, Goose, GRiZ, Indigo De Souza, jordana, jpegmafia, lil yachty, Local Natives, Mall Grab, Nia Archives, Odesza, Okeechobee Festival, Princess Nokia, Soul Clap, Tkay Maidza, Turnstile
Categories: Contests, Electronic Dance Music News, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan