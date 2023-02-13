Win a pair of 4-day passes to Okeechobee — ODESZA, Turnstile, Lil Yachty, Big Boi & much more

Okeechobee, FL's Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns for its 2023 edition on March 2-5, 2023. Excision (Thursday), ODESZA (Friday), Griz (Saturday), and Baby Keem (Sunday) headline, and the lineup also features Soul Clap and more on Thursday; Lil Yachty, Goose, Channel Tres, Free Nationals, Mall Grab, Indigo De Souza, and more on Friday; Earth Wind & Fire, Local Natives, Big Boi, Princess Nokia, Jordana, and more on Saturday; and Turnstile, JPEGMAFIA, Tkay Maidza, Nia Archives, and more on Sunday. Check out all the artists on the poster below.

Tickets are on sale now, and we have a pair of 4-day GA Portal Pair tickets to give away!

The tickets include:

Music and entertainment 24/7, with over 125 artists across 6 stages

GA Campground (4 nights) + showers

Complimentary water stations, bountiful food options, bars and concessions

Enter for your chance to win, and see the full lineup, below.

Okeechobee 2023



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!