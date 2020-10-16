Win Butler, Jeff Tweedy, Bernie Sanders & more appearing on “Fridays for Unity” stream

Rolling Stone is promoting voter participation with "Fridays for Unity," a new music and conversation series that kicks off today, Friday, October 16, at 8 PM ET on YouTube (and below), and continues on Friday, October 30. Partnering with Future Now Fund and Action, and Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action, conversations between musicians, actors and politicians will stream alongside performances and appearances, and they'll be collecting donations for Future Now to support races in critical swing states.

Comedian and writer Baratunde Thurston will host the conversations, which include Pete Buttigieg and Paul Rudd; California Governor Gavin Newsom, Mandy Moore, and Taylor Goldsmith; Beto O’Rourke and Win Butler of Arcade Fire; Colorado Representative Joe Neguse and Nathaniel Rateliff; and Symone Sanders and Aminatou Sow.

Jeff Tweedy, Vagabon, Wallows, Cautious Clay, Pete Yorn, G.E. Smith and Leroy Bell, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and others are set to perform, and Stacey Abrams, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley, Jaime Harrison, Andrea Waters King, Megan Rapinoe, Jordan Firstman, Andy Cohen, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, How Did This Get Made's Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael, and Heidi Gardner will make appearances. Artist Jenny Holzer will also be displaying pieces from her "You Vote 2020" animation collection.

"Music, politics, and pop culture are what defines Rolling Stone — not just in our content, but in who we are and what we believe in," President and COO Gus Wenner says. "We’re thrilled to partner with Future Now Action, Future Now Fund, and Stacey Abram’s’ Fair Fight Action for Fridays for Unity, and excited for fans to hear from the most vocal politicians and artists of our time on why it's critical to get out and vote in this election."