Win GWAR’s ‘Scumdogs of the Universe’ 30th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set!

Scumdogs of the Universe is 30! To celebrate, GWAR's most classic and sophomore album was remixed and remastered for a special 30th Anniversary edition that lands in our world on the day before Halloween, 2020. According to GWAR,

That celebration also consists of you, the human scum purchasing special 30th anniversary editions of the album, so once again you can worship at the feet of your masters, while listening to this glorious aural masterpiece, the way it was meant to be heard.

We wish Oderus were still here to celebrate with us, but that will not completely stop us from enjoying this occasion.

The special edition is available to purchase as a digital download, a CD, a cassette, double vinyl LPs, and as a very sweet limited edition vinyl box set. The box set includes the album pressed to 180g blood red and white splatter vinyl; a cassette of demos and rarities; a 40-page book of classic photos, show posters, and more; an illustrated vinyl slipmat; a 3x4' poster of the album cover; a reproduction all-access pass; an 8x10" photo of the band; logo stickers; and a death certificate, all enclosed in a custom display box. The $149.99 package is -- according to GWAR -- almost sold out, but there are still some left for sale, AND we're giving one away! Enter for a chance to win below.

For a taste of the remixed, remastered audio, GWAR have released a new video for the Beefcake the Mighty-led "Cool Place to Park," featuring old-school performance footage of GWAR doing what they do best. Watch it, along with the contest and track listing, below.

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side A

The Salaminizer

Maggots

Sick Of You

Vlad The Impaler

Side B

Slaughterama

King Queen

Side C

Horror of Yig

Love Surgery

Sexecutioner

Side D

The Years Without Light

Black and Huge

Death Pod

Cool Place To Park

Demo Cassette Tracklisting:

Vlad

Black And Huge

Years w/o

Sexy

Death Pod

Cardinal Syn

Cool

Jellyfish (King Queen)

Bring Me The Child

Slave Song

Rest in Peace, Oderus.