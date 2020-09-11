Pylon releasing limited edition color vinyl; Enter to WIN ‘Chomp’ and ‘Gyrate’

Athens, GA post-punk greats Pylon recently announced a retrospective four-disc vinyl box set, Box. It features remastered editions of their first two albums, 1980's Gyrate and 1983's Chomp, as well as two more discs of singles, live cuts and unreleased sessions; a 200-page hardcover book; and extended liner notes, with submissions from R.E.M, Jon King and Hugo Burnham of Gang of Four, Kate Pierson of B-52's, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, Steve Albini, Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth, Clint Conley of Mission of Burma, Calvin Johnson of K Records and Beat Happening, Bradford Cox of Deerhunter, and more. It's due out on November 6, and available to preorder now, via Rough Trade and New West Records (where other merch items and limited editions are available).

The box set marks Gyrate's first vinyl pressing in 32 years, and Chomp's first time on vinyl since its original release. If you want to get your hands on copies but would rather not spring for the whole box set, they'll also be coming out as individual vinyl LPs and CDs on the same day, November 6.

Pylon Box will be available across digital retailers and on standard black vinyl. A limited-to-500 Color Vinyl edition is available for pre-order NOW via New West Records as well as select independent retailers upon its release in November. Gyrate will be available on compact disc, Opaque Teal color vinyl exclusively available at independent retailers, a limited-to-300 “Gravity Green” hand-poured vinyl edition via Vinyl Me, Please, and a limited-to-300 Clear Vinyl edition via New West Records. Chomp will be available on compact disc, Opaque Red color vinyl exclusively available at independent retailers, a limited-to-300 “Reptile Red” hand-poured color vinyl edition via Vinyl, Me Please, and a limited-to-300 Clear Vinyl edition via New West Records.

They're available to preorder on Rough Trade, and New West Records, AND we have THREE LIMITED EDITION COLOR VINYL COPIES OF BOTH Chomp and Gyrate to give away to THREE winners! Each winner will receive a copy of both albums on vinyl. Enter for a chance to win below.

Three winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!