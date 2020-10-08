Win Sade’s new six-album “This Far” vinyl box set!
As mentioned, Sade's six albums of smooth, sultry R&B are collected and remastered in a new vinyl box set, This Far, due out on October 9 via Sony Legacy. 1984's Diamond Life, 1985's Promise, 1988's Stronger Than Pride, 1992's Love Deluxe, 2000's Lovers Rock, and 2010's Soldier Of Love are all pressed on 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl for the set, and presented in a white casebound box.
Here are more details about the meticulous remastering process, done at Abbey Road Studios:
Revisiting the audio, the band and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios worked from high resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts. The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound. No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.
The six album sleeves have been meticulously reproduced in exact detail with authentic paper and printing methods, perfectly replicated for the first time since their original release, and assembled in the outer box which was designed by Tom Hingston Studios in London.
And here's the exploded view:
See the full tracklist below.
This Far is available to order now, and we also have one copy to give away (a $179.98 value)! Enter for a chance to win below.
A winner will be chosen at random and contacted. Good luck!
SADE - THIS FAR TRACKLIST
DIAMOND LIFE
SIDE A
SMOOTH OPERATOR
YOUR LOVE IS KING
HANG ON TO YOUR LOVE
FRANKIE'S FIRST AFFAIR
WHEN AM I GOING TO MAKE A LIVING
SIDE B
CHERRY PIE
SALLY
I WILL BE YOUR FRIEND
WHY CAN'T WE LIVE TOGETHER
PROMISE
SIDE A
IS IT A CRIME
THE SWEETEST TABOO
WAR OF THE HEARTS
JEZEBEL
SIDE B
MR WRONG
NEVER AS GOOD AS THE FIRST TIME
FEAR
TAR BABY
MAUREEN
STRONGER THAN PRIDE
SIDE A
LOVE IS STRONGER THAN PRIDE
PARADISE
NOTHING CAN COME BETWEEN US
HAUNT ME
TURN MY BACK ON YOU
SIDE B
KEEP LOOKING
CLEAN HEART
GIVE IT UP
I NEVER THOUGHT I’D SEE THE DAY
SIEMPRE HAY ESPERANZA
LOVE DELUXE
SIDE A
NO ORDINARY LOVE
FEEL NO PAIN
I COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE
LIKE A TATTOO
SIDE B
KISS OF LIFE
CHERISH THE DAY
PEARLS
BULLETPROOF SOUL
MERMAID
LOVERS ROCK
SIDE A
BY YOUR SIDE
FLOW
KING OF SORROW
SOMEBODY ALREADY BROKE MY HEART
ALL ABOUT OUR LOVE
SLAVE SONG
SIDE B
THE SWEETEST GIFT
EVERY WORD
IMMIGRANT
LOVERS ROCK
IT’S ONLY LOVE THAT GETS YOU THROUGH
SOLDIER OF LOVE
SIDE A
THE MOON AND THE SKY
SOLDIER OF LOVE
MORNING BIRD
BABYFATHER
LONG HARD ROAD
SIDE B
BE THAT EASY
BRING ME HOME
IN ANOTHER TIME
SKIN
THE SAFEST PLACE