Win Sade’s new six-album “This Far” vinyl box set!

As mentioned, Sade's six albums of smooth, sultry R&B are collected and remastered in a new vinyl box set, This Far, due out on October 9 via Sony Legacy. 1984's Diamond Life, 1985's Promise, 1988's Stronger Than Pride, 1992's Love Deluxe, 2000's Lovers Rock, and 2010's Soldier Of Love are all pressed on 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl for the set, and presented in a white casebound box.

Here are more details about the meticulous remastering process, done at Abbey Road Studios:

Revisiting the audio, the band and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios worked from high resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts. The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound. No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time. The six album sleeves have been meticulously reproduced in exact detail with authentic paper and printing methods, perfectly replicated for the first time since their original release, and assembled in the outer box which was designed by Tom Hingston Studios in London.

And here's the exploded view:

See the full tracklist below.

This Far is available to order now, and we also have one copy to give away (a $179.98 value)! Enter for a chance to win below.

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted. Good luck!

SADE - THIS FAR TRACKLIST

DIAMOND LIFE

SIDE A

SMOOTH OPERATOR

YOUR LOVE IS KING

HANG ON TO YOUR LOVE

FRANKIE'S FIRST AFFAIR

WHEN AM I GOING TO MAKE A LIVING

SIDE B

CHERRY PIE

SALLY

I WILL BE YOUR FRIEND

WHY CAN'T WE LIVE TOGETHER

PROMISE

SIDE A

IS IT A CRIME

THE SWEETEST TABOO

WAR OF THE HEARTS

JEZEBEL

SIDE B

MR WRONG

NEVER AS GOOD AS THE FIRST TIME

FEAR

TAR BABY

MAUREEN

STRONGER THAN PRIDE

SIDE A

LOVE IS STRONGER THAN PRIDE

PARADISE

NOTHING CAN COME BETWEEN US

HAUNT ME

TURN MY BACK ON YOU

SIDE B

KEEP LOOKING

CLEAN HEART

GIVE IT UP

I NEVER THOUGHT I’D SEE THE DAY

SIEMPRE HAY ESPERANZA

LOVE DELUXE

SIDE A

NO ORDINARY LOVE

FEEL NO PAIN

I COULDN’T LOVE YOU MORE

LIKE A TATTOO

SIDE B

KISS OF LIFE

CHERISH THE DAY

PEARLS

BULLETPROOF SOUL

MERMAID

LOVERS ROCK

SIDE A

BY YOUR SIDE

FLOW

KING OF SORROW

SOMEBODY ALREADY BROKE MY HEART

ALL ABOUT OUR LOVE

SLAVE SONG

SIDE B

THE SWEETEST GIFT

EVERY WORD

IMMIGRANT

LOVERS ROCK

IT’S ONLY LOVE THAT GETS YOU THROUGH

SOLDIER OF LOVE

SIDE A

THE MOON AND THE SKY

SOLDIER OF LOVE

MORNING BIRD

BABYFATHER

LONG HARD ROAD

SIDE B

BE THAT EASY

BRING ME HOME

IN ANOTHER TIME

SKIN

THE SAFEST PLACE