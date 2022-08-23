Win The Callous Daoboys’ new album on vinyl & a Schecter C-6 Elite Guitar!

Atlanta metalcore/mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys' anticipated sophomore album Celebrity Therapist is out in September, and to celebrate its release we've teamed up with them and their label, MNRK Heavy, to give away a copy on vinyl, and a guitar! The guitar is a sky burst Schecter C-6 Elite with a flamed maple top, and Celebrity Therapist comes on blue with multi-color splatter vinyl. Enter for a chance to win below!

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

The Callous Daoboys head out on tour with Rolo Tomassi and Cryptodira in September, including a Booklyn show on 9/15 at The Meadows. See all dates below.

We talked to vocalist Carson Pace about making the new album, new bands he recommends, the time Cardi B retweeted his "WAP" joke, the impact of Every Time I Die, and more. Read that conversation HERE.

THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS: 2022 TOUR

Sep 1 Thu Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA, United States *

Sep 2 Fri Underground Arts Philadelphia, PA, United States *

Sep 3 Sat The Lost Horizon Syracuse, NY, United States *

Sep 4 Sun The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA, United States *

Sep 6 Tue Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI, United States *

Sep 7 Wed Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States *

Sep 9 Fri Big Room Bar Columbus, OH, United States *

Sep 10 Sat The End Nashville, TN, United States *

Sep 11 Sun Purgatory at The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States *^

Sep 12 Mon Will's Pub Orlando, FL, United States *

Sep 13 Tue New Brookland Tavern West Columbia, SC, United States *

Sep 14 Wed Metro Gallery Baltimore, MD, United States *

Sep 15 Thu The Meadows New York City, NY, United States *&

* - w/ Rolo Tomassi & Cryptodira

^ - w/ Chidori

& - w/ Valence