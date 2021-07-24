Win tickets to Bright Eyes & Lucy Dacus at Terminal 5, and a signed poster!

Bright Eyes begin their first tour since 2011 next week, on July 27, and they stop in NYC soon after for two dates, Forest Hills Stadium on July 31 (tickets), and Terminal 5 on August 1 (tickets. Lucy Dacus opens both shows (and the Forest Hills show also has Waxahatchee), and for both nights are on sale. We're also giving away a pair of tickets to the Terminal 5 show on 8/1! Along with the tickets, you'll win a screen-printed poster, signed by the band. Enter for a chance to win below.

Before NYC, Bright Eyes stop in Lewiston NY, New Haven CT (Westville Music Bowl on July 28), Bethlehem PA, and Worcester MA, and after, their dates run into August. See all of their upcoming dates below.

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

BRIGHT EYES: 2021 TOUR

July 27 Tue - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

July 28 Wed - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #

July 29 Thu - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

July 30 Fri - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (outdoors)

July 31 Sat - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium ^

Aug 01 Sun - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Aug 03 Tue - Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

Aug 04 Wed - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 05 Thu- Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Aug 06 Fri- Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Aug 07 Sat - Atlanta, GA @The Eastern

Aug 08 Sun - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

* New date

# Japanese Breakfast + Lucy Dacus supporting

^ Waxahatchee + Lucy Dacus supporting