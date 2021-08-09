Win Erykah Badu totes & tix to the Radio City show with Westside Gunn

Erykah Badu is returning to the stage in September, and on her schedule is a big NYC show at the iconic Radio City Music Hall on September 30. Westside Gunn and Questlove (DJ set) open, and tickets are on sale. We're also giving away FIVE pair of tickets to the show, and each pair comes with two of Erykah's Government Tote Bags, printed with lyrics from her 2008 song "The Healer." Enter for a chance to win below!

Erykah Badu Radio City Music Hall



Five winners will be chosen at random and contacted with more information. Good luck!

Here's what the tote bag looks like:

Erykah's tour also includes Pitchfork Festival, H.E.R.'s Lights On Festival, and dates in Austin, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and more. See all of her upcoming dates below.

ERYKAH BADU: 2021 TOUR

9/3 Riverfront Jazz Festival Dallas, TX

9/10 Great Lawn at Waterfront Park Louisville, KY

9/11 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI

9/12 Pitchfork Festival Chicago, IL

9/18-19 Lights On Festival Concord, CA

9/30 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

10/1-3 ACL Fest Austin, TX

10/8-10 ACL Fest Austin, TX

10/15 Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis, IN

10/30 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA