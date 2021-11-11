Win tickets to Fiery Furnaces’ Brooklyn show & a 7″ of “Down at the So and So on Somewhere”

The Fiery Furnaces played their first show in a decade in September at Pitchfork Festival, and they're about to play a few more dates this month, in Brooklyn (November 13 at Brooklyn Steel), Chicago (November 15 at Thalia Hall), and Los Angeles (November 19 at El Rey Theatre). Tickets to all three shows, where they'll be joined by Fred Armisen, are on sale now, and we also are giving you a chance to win your way into the NYC show! We're giving away a pair of tickets to Brooklyn Steel, along with a 7" of the band's first single in ten years, "Down at the So and So on Somewhere." Fill out the form below for a chance to win!

Fiery Furnaces Brooklyn Steel



See pictures from Fiery Furnaces' Pitchfork set below.