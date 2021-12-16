Win tickets to Gogol Bordello’s New Year’s Day show in NYC

Gogol Bordello kick off their annual run of New Year's shows later this month, wrapping up with an NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on January 1. Tickets to that are still available, and we're giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win below.

NuFolk Rebel Alliance join Gogol Bordello for Sayreville and Philadelphia, and Nate Bergman opens the Baltimore and Brooklyn shows. See all dates below.

Gogol Bordello Brooklyn Steel New Years



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

GOGOL BORDELLO: 2021-2022 TOUR

Dec 29 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom*

Dec 30 Philadelphia, PA- Franklin Music Hall*

Dec 31 Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live^

Jan 01 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*^

*with NuFolk Rebel Alliance

^with Nate Bergman