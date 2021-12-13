Win tickets to GWAR & Napalm Death in NYC; Get ‘Scumdogs’ on grey marble vinyl

GWAR are down to the final couple of dates of their 30th Anniversary 'Scumdogs' tour, and the whole bloody spectacle wraps up in NYC on Tuesday, December 14 with a show at Irving Plaza with Napalm Death (Eyehategod had to drop off the tour for Covid reasons). You can get tickets now, and we're also giving away a pair! Enter for a chance to win below, and pick up the new 30th anniversary editions of Scumdogs Of The Universe on grey marble vinyl and cassette.

Napalm Death now have their own action figure and recently announced a new mini LP, Resentment is Always Seismic – a final throw of Throes, and in 2022 they're touring in Europe and the UK with Doom, Siberian Meat Grinder, and Show Me The Body.

