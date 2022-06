Phoenix are headed out on a US tour starting in September, with support on most dates from Porches. They'll be in Los Angeles for a show at YouTube Theater on October 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 AM, and we're also giving away a pair of tickets to the LA show! Enter for a chance to win below.

Phoenix Los Angeles



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

See all of Phoenix's upcoming tour dates here.