Win tickets to Pig Destroyer, Gravesend & Terminal Bliss in NYC!

Grindcore greats Pig Destroyer played just a few shows this fall, and they have one more coming up this weekend in NYC, on Saturday, December 11 at Elsewhere. It's got some cool support from NYC black/death metalers Gravesend (first ever show!) and Terminal Bliss, the new project of pg.99/Pygmy Lush vocalist Chris Taylor and guitarist Mike Taylor, ex-City of Caterpillar bassist Adam Juersko, and ex-City of Caterpillar/ex-Darkest Hour/Iron Reagan drummer Ryan Parrish. You can get tickets now, and you can also try to win your way in: we're giving away FOUR PAIRS of tickets! Enter for a chance to win below.

